Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

COLD traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 2,800,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

