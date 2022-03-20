Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Trimmed by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $300.82 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average of $294.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.