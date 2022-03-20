Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

