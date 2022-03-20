AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 312 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.11. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.