AMI Asset Management Corp Has $45.12 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $45,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $414.69. The company had a trading volume of 677,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,712. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.91 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

