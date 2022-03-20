AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $1.16 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

