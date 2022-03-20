AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,941,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,584. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.