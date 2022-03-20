AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,421 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $52,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.37. The stock had a trading volume of 655,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,739. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

