AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 47,552 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,552 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Upwork stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 1,565,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.