Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. 9,688,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.