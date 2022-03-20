Analysts Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.74 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.80 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of Akerna stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 711,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.