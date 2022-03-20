Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

HEPA stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.32.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

