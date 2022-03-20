Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce $51.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $227.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Impinj stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

