Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.95. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 779.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,457. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.