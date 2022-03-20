Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

PBYI opened at $3.24 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

