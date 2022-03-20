Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce $457.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 889,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

