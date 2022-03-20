Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 271,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

