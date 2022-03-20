Analysts Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Brokerages expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to announce $73.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.60 million. Artivion posted sales of $71.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Artivion stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,444. Artivion has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.