Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

