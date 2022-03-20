Analysts Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 100,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,918. RenovoRx has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

