Analysts Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 100,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,918. RenovoRx has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48.
About RenovoRx (Get Rating)
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
