Analysts Expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SLRX stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,772. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

