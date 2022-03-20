Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

