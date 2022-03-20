Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce $861.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.82.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.47. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

