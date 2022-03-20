Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.