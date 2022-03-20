Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $29.00

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.58 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $11,767,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

