Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,767.88

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13).

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,597 ($33.77). 1,363,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,527. The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,931.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,086.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

