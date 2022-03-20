Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $7.63

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

