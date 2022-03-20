Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $7.63

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
