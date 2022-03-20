Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$17.13

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CAS stock opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

