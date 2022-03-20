Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

CVE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 9,258,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,594,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

