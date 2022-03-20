Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $31.17

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,422. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

