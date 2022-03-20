Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $2.10

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.79 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

