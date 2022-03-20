Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$46.03

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$34.89 and a 52-week high of C$48.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

