Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $61.57

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

