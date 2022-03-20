Analyzing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 8.73 -$16.71 million ($4.52) -2.83 Cytek BioSciences $127.95 million 12.74 N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

