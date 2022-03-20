AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $761.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

