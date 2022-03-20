Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

AOMR opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

