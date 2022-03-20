Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,996.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.