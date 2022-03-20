AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AU traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 8,006,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,740. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 830,328 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 822,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

