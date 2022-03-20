Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

