Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $393,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

