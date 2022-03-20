Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

