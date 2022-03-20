Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

