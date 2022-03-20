Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26,983 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

