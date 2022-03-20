Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,587. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

