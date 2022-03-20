Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.