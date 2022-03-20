Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,055 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $5,153,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10,662.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $77.29. 8,166,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

