Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

