Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,391,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,200,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

