Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

