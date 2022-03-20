Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,426 shares of company stock worth $493,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

